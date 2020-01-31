Thrissur (Kerala): Health authorities here in this city of in Kerala shifted Friday a female student, who has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, from the general hospital to the Government Medical College, official sources said. The medical college student from Wuhan University was shifted to an isolation ward which was set early Fridat morning.

The decision to shift her to the Medical College Hospital was taken after Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja held a high-level meeting at the hospital here Thursday midnight to take stock of the situation after the positive case of coronavirus was detected.

The hospital has been upgraded with a special isolation ward with facilities to treat at least 24 patients at a time.

At least 1,053 people are under observation in the state as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government scrambled to tackle the emergency.

The Union Health Ministry had reported to the Kerala government Thursday that the patient has tested positive for coronavirus.

