Mumbai/Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri Tuesday presented himself at a hospital in Mumbai and gave his blood sample for a DNA test, as directed by the Bombay High Court.

The court Monday ordered the CPI-M veteran’s son to appear for a DNA test and posted the case for August 26 when his petition requesting quashing of the FIR registered against him at the Oshiwara police station came before the court.

The court directed that the test reports be placed in a sealed cover and handed over in two weeks time. A 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman had filed a complaint before the police alleging that Kodiyeri had sexually exploited her for several years on the pretext of marriage and they had an eight-year-old child.

After being on the run for some time, Kodiyeri this month got bail from the Dindoshi court in Mumbai on the condition that he should undergo a DNA test while cooperating with the police investigation.

But he failed to undergo a DNA test on three occasions. According to the complaint, the woman entered into a relationship with him while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and till 2015 he used to send her money every month. She filed the FIR after coming to know that Kodiyeri was already married.