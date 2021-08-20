Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government Friday announced it has sanctioned Rs 3.2 crore for providing financial support to 87 children who lost parents due to Covid.

State Health Minister Veena George said that a sum of Rs 3 lakh would be deposited in the name of the children, and monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given till age 18.

“Apart from this assistance, their education expenses till graduation will be met from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Those who became eligible include children who lost their parents due to Covid and would include anyone (parent) passing of post Covid complications within three months after turning Covid negative, and similar cases where if a child has lost a single parent also,” she said.