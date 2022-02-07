Thiruvananthapuram: In a first, a group of about 20 lady doctors attached to a leading private hospital, have come out with a 15-minute short film Karuthelodu Mumbottu on ways and means to tackle breast cancer.

The medical professionals working with the Caritas Hospital in Kottayam have scripted, directed and acted in the awareness video which basically tells that early detection is the best way to tackle it.

Jenny Joseph, radiation oncologist at the hospital has scripted and directed the short film besides donning the grease paint in the awareness film.

“It was released on the YouTube on World Cancer Day and the primary objective is to send out the message that early detection if done, can in some cases completely cure the dreaded cancer ailment. We just felt that we need to send this message and decided this awareness short film,” said Joseph.

“There need be no fear of an examination and we decided to lead from the front and decided to make this film,” added Joseph.

Among the other lady doctors who took part in the film include Swapna, Judith, Sunu, Asha among others.

IANS