Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread rainfall continued to lash Kerala Sunday, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged and prompting district administrations to declare a holiday for educational institutions in nine districts Monday as a precautionary measure.

With rain continuing across large parts of the state, the district administrations of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta announced that all educational institutions would remain closed Monday.

The decision was taken considering the prevailing weather conditions and the possibility of further rainfall.

The holiday will apply to schools, colleges and other educational institutions covered by the respective district administration orders.

Authorities have advised students, parents and educational institutions to follow official announcements as local restrictions could be modified depending on rainfall and ground conditions.

In Alappuzha district, the administration announced a holiday for students of schools and colleges that are currently functioning as relief camps.

A broader closure has been ordered in the flood-prone Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks, where all educational institutions will remain shut Monday.

The closure in Chengannur and Kuttanad will cover schools, colleges, professional colleges, anganwadis and tuition centres.

The two taluks are among the areas particularly vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging during periods of sustained monsoon rainfall.

Several parts of Kerala continued to experience rain Sunday, adding to concerns in areas already affected by waterlogging and flooding.

Authorities are closely watching river levels and conditions in low-lying and hilly regions as further rainfall could increase the risk of localised flooding and landslips.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed all 14 districts of Kerala under a yellow alert for Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

According to the forecast, rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm could be recorded at isolated places within a 24-hour period.

Officials have urged residents to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas and locations vulnerable to landslides.

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through inundated stretches and to strictly follow instructions issued by district administrations and disaster management authorities.

Emergency and disaster response teams remain on alert as the state continues to deal with the impact of the persistent monsoon spell.