Davos: Kerala Thursday announced securing investment commitments worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Sharing details, Kerala Minister P Rajeev said the state has become the first fully digitally literate state in India, and it has also recognised internet freedom by making access to the internet a basic right for citizens.

Noting that Kerala has fragile land ecologically, he said the state has therefore adopted a slogan of ‘nature, people, industry’.

We have incorporated and adopted a new industrial policy and the first Environmental Social Governance policy of the country, he added.

Rajeev said this time, the state is focusing on expression of investments, and looking at total investor commitment worth USD 14 billion, or Rs 1.18 lakh crore, from global investors from the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Africa, among others.

These proposals range across sectors — renewable energy, GCC, skill development, financial services, tourism, wellness, medical infrastructure, medical device manufacturing, among others, he noted.