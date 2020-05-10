Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who launched ‘Mrithasanjeevini’ in 2015 where helicopters could be used to transport organs from one place to another at a cost of Rs one lakh, on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for spending Rs 2 crore to hire a helicopter for a similar operation.

“When we launched that scheme in 2015, we hired a naval helicopter and transported a heart from a donor here, to Kochi. We incurred a cost of just Rs one lakh. Here, what has happened is Kerala government did not go forward with that scheme. Instead they hired a helicopter at an exorbitant monthly rent of Rs 2 crore and used it for the first time on Saturday to transport the heart from here to Kochi and is celebrating it,” said Chandy.

The Congress has been going hammer and tongs on the extravagance of Vijayan who has half a dozen advisors, numerous cabinet posts given away on the sly and the helicopter renting invited the biggest criticism as it has been lying unused for the past two months, even as Rs 2 crore is spent every month by way of rent and meeting the expenses of the crew.

“According to the rules, the state government after taking permission from the Centre can avail the use of naval helicopters for transporting human organs. I remember signing the order for that transportation of a heart at 1.30 a.m. then. On Saturday, the Kerala government could have done that and it would have cost just Rs one lakh only. Not only have they spent so much money, now they are celebrating also,” said a peeved Chandy.

IANS