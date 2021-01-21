Bhubaneswar, Jan 21: Eminent painter Keshu Das was appointed as the chairman of Biswa Odisha Kala Parishad by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro at Assembly conference hall here Thursday.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Patro said, “Odisha’s culture, art, craft, food and lifestyle should be propagated across the globe in the coming days. Getting a GI tag for Odisha Jhoti art is an important step to popularise our art.”

Das said, “The indigenous and ancient art of Odisha, Jhoti should have a GI tag, and Utkaliya Jhoti Diwas should be celebrated every year to popularise the craft. Diverse competitions at state, national and international levels will be organised every year so that Jhoti artistes can be benefitted financially.”

Odisha Sahitya Akademi member and Poet Bahadur Pattasani said, “To celebrate Jhoti Diwas every year, we must appoint Goodwill ambassador in various nations across the globe according to the suggestion of Patro.”