New Delhi: KGF franchise star Yash Friday announced that the title of his next film is Toxic, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame.

According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. It will hit the screens April 10, 2025.

Yash shared the film update on his official X page.

“‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC @KvnProductions #GeetuMohandas,” the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.

Tweets by TheNameIsYash

Toxic is produced by KVN Productions.