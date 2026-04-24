Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan Friday announced that his upcoming action film with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally will be released on Eid 2027.

The untitled film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and featuring Tamil star Nayanthara as the female lead, went on floors in Mumbai earlier this week.

Salman shared the news while posting a behind-the-scenes video from the sets on his Instagram.

“Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eidâ€¦.. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right… Patience, thoda sa sabar… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal haiâ€¦. haha (You need to think a bit ahead-that’s why Eid was announced. Don’t worry, we’ll reveal the other one too when the time is right. Have some patience, just a little. You’ll have to wait as much as I am. Honestly, whatever you’re feeling right now, I’m feeling the same¦ haha),” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The announcement continues Salman’s long-standing tradition of Eid releases, a run that has included blockbusters such as Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Kick (2014) and Bharat (2019).

The movie will be produced Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

The project brings together two of Indian cinema’s biggest names in what the makers are billing as a large-scale theatrical entertainer.

Paidipally is known for blockbuster hits such as Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi and Varisu.

Nayanthara, one of the most recognised names in south cinema, made her Hindi film debut with the 2023 blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

Her south credits include Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Billa, Raja Rani and Viswasam, among others.

Salman will also be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.