Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her fur baby Small’s birthday with an adorable cake and a lot of cuddles.

The Stree actress was seen holding her four-legged friend lovingly in her arms, as she showered him with love on his special day.

Posing in a casual all-black attire with her hair tied in a ponytail, Shraddha simply captioned the post with teary-eyed, cake, infinity, and red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Jogging your memory, Shraddha introduced the new member of her family to the netizens in 2024 following the success of her film Stree 2.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shraddha dropped a couple of photographs with her furry friend, whom she received as a gift.

Shraddha wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai.”

For those who do not know, Shraddha is a pet parent to another fur baby named Shyloh.

On the professional front, Shraddha will next be seen leading the biopic inspired by the life of the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Titled Eetha, the movie will chronicle the journey of one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

In February, Shraddha and her co-star Randeep Hooda concluded the shoot for the Pune leg of the schedule.

Before this, the makers completed the Mumbai schedule for Eetha from late January to February.

In addition to this, Shraddha will also be seen reprising her beloved character in the third instalment of her popular Stree franchise.

Furthermore, she has also been roped in for another drama titled Nagin, which will be backed by Nikhil Dwivedi.`