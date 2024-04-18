Bhubaneswar: The lush hillsides of Gajapati district are home to abundant Date palm trees, which recently received significant recognition through the grant of Geographical Indication (GI) for Khajuri Guda. The application for GI status was filed June 12, 2020 by NLC Ministry of Coal, Govt of India deputy manager P Karthigeyan. Khajuri Guda, a natural sweetener extracted from the sweet juice of Date Palm trees, has been subject to rigorous testing in Central Government laboratories to establish its scientific nature and uniqueness.

The grant of GI status not only celebrates the cultural and geographical significance of Khajuri Guda but also promises to protect the interests of Soura tribals residing in the region. P Karthigeyan, with a track record of facilitating GI recognition for indigenous products, expressed his enthusiasm for the socio-economic impact of this achievement. “The grant of GI for Khajuri Guda is a testament to the rich heritage of Gajapati and will serve to enhance the livelihoods, employment opportunities and economy of the Soura tribals,” Karthigeyan said. This marks Karthigeyan’s second successful GI facilitation following his previous endeavour with Kandhamal Haladi, which received a National IP award under the agriculture category.