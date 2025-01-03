Bhubaneswar: Fresh trouble mounted for Odisha police for security arrangement of upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, after Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Friday sent a threat e-mail, along with a video, to city-based scribe Akshay Kumar Sahoo threatening to disrupt the event.

Referring to Bhubaneswar as ‘terror city’, the e-mail termed the event as ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Terror Divas’, used as a platform to further India’s agenda of espionage and targeted violence against Pro Khalistan Sikhs, said Sahoo.

Interacting with media persons, Sahoo said he received the mail on 7:02 a Friday morning, along with which a 2-minute 36-second video was attached. Sharing the e-mail’s content, he claimed, “It criticized Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for using the event as a recruitment hub for its agents and operatives. Such would normalize India’s international campaign of repression against pro-Khalistanis, and would threaten the presence of Khalistani referendum activists worldwide.”

Further, Sahoo said the mail exhorted to identify key individuals supporting the Khalistani movement across Canada, the UK, Australia, the US, and other regions. Following which, they should carry out assignations and establish international advocacy for Khalistan. Targeting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the e-mail said RAW agents are operating under the guise of Indian embassy officials, targeting Sikh leaders and activists.

Besides, the attached video in the e-mail had Pannun saying Narendra Modi- India’s face of terror, who would inaugurate the event January 9, has authorized transnational violation against pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

“Any Khalistani who has registered for the event must disrupt the event, and nip in the bud Raw’s efforts to build spy network”, it added. Reportedly, this is the third e-mail by Pannun to Sahoo in the past one month, threatening to disrupt the law and order situation in the City. Earlier, on November 28 and December 1, Pannun had called on his supporters to disrupt the All-India DGP/IGP conference in the city.

Later, the Crime Branch traced the sender’s location to United States and Canada and claimed usage of a Virtual Private Network to send the e-mail.

PNN