Tehran: Funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, commenced in Tehran drawing senior Iranian officials, foreign dignitaries and high-level delegations from across the world. The solemn proceedings were marked by emotional scenes, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

“We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader,” he said.

He added that the gates of Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Prayer Grounds would open at 6 A.M. local time, urging mourners to plan their arrival accordingly. Authorities also indicated that the opening time could be advanced if circumstances required.

Fars News further reported that Baghdad authorities announced a shutdown of the city to facilitate funeral processions linked to the late Iranian leader. The decision was announced by Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani.

India was represented at the funeral ceremony Friday by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain.

The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, said, “Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

Indian Political and Religious Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/8dohLNwA6n — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 3, 2026

The embassy also posted photographs featuring People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who heads the party’s foreign affairs department, and several other attendees.

Russia also sent a high-level delegation to the ceremony. According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Tehran to participate in the funeral events. The ministry confirmed his visit through a statement posted on X.

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported that the ceremony at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Prayer Grounds was attended by the country’s top political and judicial leadership, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i and Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani.

Several international leaders and senior representatives also attended the ceremony. According to Press TV, the gathering included Turkmenistan People’s Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Delegations from numerous other countries were also present, including parliamentary speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. Foreign ministers from Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, Egypt’s Senate president, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and the Speaker of Oman’s Parliament were among the attendees.

The ceremony also witnessed the participation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, senior representatives of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khereiji, Dmitry Medvedev and several other international delegations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the event had attracted extensive international participation. According to him, at least eight heads of government, including presidents and prime ministers, along with parliamentary speakers from 12 countries, were expected to attend.

He added that many other nations were represented by foreign ministers, cabinet ministers or special envoys, while public figures and delegations from nearly 100 countries were also participating.

Baghaei further stated that lawmakers and public representatives from several Eastern European countries had joined the ceremonies. However, he said countries that had officially backed the military action by Israel and the United States against Iran were not invited.

Press TV described the funeral as one of the largest international gatherings held in Iran in recent years. Iranian officials estimate that between 15 and 20 million people could participate in the multi-day mourning ceremonies.

Additional ceremonies are scheduled in Qom, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf, with the final burial planned in Mashhad July 9.