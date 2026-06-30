Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the sensational Khandagiri murder case rose to two after the father of the deceased youth succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Monday.

The man had sustained critical injuries while trying to save his son during a fatal attack in the Khandagiri area. Despite doctors’ efforts, he died during treatment.

According to reports, a group of assailants launched a deadly attack on the youth in Khandagiri Monday. The victim died on the spot, while his father was seriously injured when he intervened to protect him. He was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have intensified the investigation and detained two suspects in connection with the case.

Investigators are probing the motive behind the attack, whether it was part of a larger conspiracy, and if others were involved.