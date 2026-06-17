Bhubaneswar: A 26-year-old woman doctor of AIIMS Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her residence here, police said.

The body of Divya V, a native of Karnataka, was recovered from her rented flat in the Dumuduma area under the Khandagiri Police Station limits Tuesday, a senior officer said.

She was serving as a senior resident doctor at the Pharmacology department of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“Divya was staying at the flat along with another woman. She had been on leave for the past few days due to health issues. When her roommate returned in the afternoon, she found the room locked. The roommate knocked on the door several times and made repeated calls, but Divya did not answer,” Khandagiri Police Station Officer-In-Charge Abhimanyu Das told PTI.

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A police team broke open the door and found the doctor hanging from the ceiling fan of her room, he said.

The police registered an unnatural death case, and a preliminary investigation suggests that she died by suicide, the officer said.

“We have recovered a suicide note. The body was handed over to her family after conducting a post-mortem examination at the AIIMS,” Das said.