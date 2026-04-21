Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement for healthcare in Odisha, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has successfully conducted its first deceased donor liver transplant recently, underscoring the critical importance of liver health and the life-saving potential of organ donation.

At the heart of this inspiring story is Radha Parhi, a dedicated homoeopathic medical officer from Bhadrak district. Despite battling a platelet disorder for years, she chose to pledge her organs, reflecting extraordinary courage and compassion.

Following her passing and declaration of brain stem death April 2, her family honoured her wish and consented to organ donation in a moment of profound grief. April 3, her liver was successfully transplanted into a 46-year-old male patient by the Surgical Gastroenterology team at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The recipient is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon, reflecting both the success of the procedure and the expertise of the medical team. The transplant was carried out under the leadership of Bramhadatta Pattnaik, with mentorship from Viniyendra Pamecha of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

The procedure was supported by multidisciplinary teams, including specialists in anaesthesia, gastroenterology and critical care, ensuring optimal care for both donor and recipient. Institute’s executive director Ashutosh Biswas expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family, emphasising the institute’s commitment to promoting organ donation through awareness and compassionate care. In recognition of her selfless contribution, Parhi was accorded a guard of honour at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, led by Medical Superintendent Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy.