Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Monday stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the Odia language, stating that a language thrives only when it is actively spoken, valued and passed on to future generations.

He was speaking at the launch of the “Kahuchi Odisha” magazine and web portal at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre here. Describing the initiative as more than just a publication, the Governor said it serves as a vibrant platform for writers, thinkers, and young minds to engage in meaningful dialogue and creative expression.

Such forums, he noted, play a crucial role in enhancing the depth, relevance, and continuity of the language. Highlighting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, he said that language, traditions, customs, and history together define the identity of a community. He described Odia as one of India’s most ancient classical languages, embodying centuries of wisdom and intellectual thought.

The state’s festivals, art forms, literature, heritage sites, maritime legacy, and natural beauty, along with the inclusive philosophy of Lord Jagannath, reflect Odisha’s distinct and enduring identity. Emphasising the need to preserve this legacy, the Governor said it must not only be admired but actively nurtured. “Language and culture are living treasures that must evolve while retaining their authenticity,” he said, adding that a strong connection to one’s heritage fosters a meaningful sense of identity.

Commending the Suchana O Sachetanata Trust for the initiative, he said the inaugural theme, “Odia Asmita Ra Antaswara,” aptly captures the essence of Odia identity. He also highlighted the growing importance of digital platforms in expanding the reach and relevance of the language.

Appealing for greater use of Odia in everyday life, the Governor urged families to encourage children to speak, read, and write in the language with pride. He stressed that preserving linguistic identity is a shared responsibility. “This is not against any other language, but a way to safeguard the rich linguistic identity of Odia,” he said.

Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo also addressed the gathering. The welcome address was delivered by president of ‘Suchana O Sachetanata’ Ashok Bhagat, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary Ajit Kumar Barik. Among those present were Padma Shri awardees Adwaita Gadanayak and Damayanti Beshra, along with noted journalist Rajaram Satapathy.