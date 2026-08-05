Kataka: A dispute between inmates of a hostel in Ravenshaw University and a deputy warden escalated into a political row with teachers and local Kataka Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi trading misconduct charges against each other.

Earlier, inmates of the varsity’s East Hostel had launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of deputy warden Rabiul Ansari. The students protested after they found that two hostel rooms were locked after returning from Friendship Day celebrations on the night of August 1.

Students accused the deputy warden of harassment by closing their rooms while they were celebrating Friendship Day.

Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra, who visited the East Hostel, said all the problems of the students would be resolved very soon.

“Yes, two rooms were locked for a temporary period,” the VC said, replying to a question.

BJP’s Kataka Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi attended a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor to resolve the students’ issue.

Attending the meeting as the local people’s representative and a senate member, the MLA alleged that the chief warden of hostels, Sudarshan Mishra, behaved inappropriately with him.

He alleged that the chief warden frequently interrupted him while he was speaking.

The MLA wrote a letter to Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy seeking action against Mishra for showing disrespect to a member of the House.

Sethi told reporters that Mishra’s behaviour can be described as “gross misconduct”.

In response to the MLA’s allegation, wardens of all 13 hostels in the campus resigned from their posts.

The Ravenshaw University Teachers Association (RUTA) also rejected the MLA’s allegations and instead accused the legislator of inappropriate behaviour during the meeting.

The association demanded an apology from the MLA for using abusive language against Mishra.

Faculty members staged a protest march on the university campus to condemn the MLA’s conduct.

The vice-chancellor appealed to both the teachers and the MLA to resolve the issue as it is linked with the reputation of the century-old institution.

“I also appeal to the wardens to refrain from resigning. I have not accepted their resignation,” the VC said.

Meanwhile, the inmates of the East Hostel continue their protest demanding action against their warden who locked their rooms on August 1.