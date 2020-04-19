Cuttack: Four lecturers of Khapuria ITI in Cuttack district have made a portable COVID-19 swab collection unit which can potentially be used to collect swab samples from suspected coronavirus patients with minimal risk.

With the state government considering to conduct widespread testing across the state, this movable device is expected to be of help to doctors and technicians.

The lecturers: Bhudev Sahoo, Dhanjaya Bankirao, Ranjana Kumar Jena and Ragunath Rath said that they have used aluminium and glass in making the testing unit which provides protection for the healthcare professionals against the virus.

This sample collection unit with four wheels makes use of special gloves for sample collection which can be sanitised from outside thus minimising infection risk for healthcare professionals inside the testing cubicle.

The machine will be put to use on a trial basis initially and if found suitable, it will be given to the state government for mass production, principal of the ITI Hrushikesh Jena said.

PNN