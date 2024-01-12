New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday chaired a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha coordinators from several states and urged them to increase their connect with the people.

While the first meeting was held for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the second meeting was for coordinators from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kharge had earlier Thursday held discussions with the Lok Sabha coordinators from other states.

The party has appointed coordinators for all Lok Sabha constituencies in a bid to coordinate the efforts being made across the country ahead of the elections.

“The din of diversion shall be defeated by the determination for Democracy! ‘Nyay Yodhas’ shall win the 2024 Elections. People’s power shall prevail! We had a fruitful discussion for the Lok Sabha elections with the AICC Coordinators from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu,” Kharge said in a post on X while sharing the pictures of the first meeting.

In another post in Hindi on X, he said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are very important to give a new direction to the country and strengthen the voice of people, and ensure justice to them.

“The arrogance of the dictatorial government will be defeated and the rights of 140 crore countrymen will emerge victorious. Today we took stock of the election preparations with the coordinators of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said after the second meeting.

The meeting, which took place at the party headquarters here, was attended by its parliamentary coordinators.

The meeting was also attended by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and the in-charges of various states.

Mukul Wasnik, the convener of the AICC seat-sharing committee, was also present at the meeting.

Thursday, the Congress chief held a first meeting with the Lok Sabha coordinators from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and the second one with the leaders from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“My only advice to the coordinators is to make sure that the party reaches out to maximum number of people in their respective parliamentary constituencies,” the Congress chief had said in a post on X earlier.

The Congress leadership is holding hectic deliberations with the party leaders from every state ahead of the elections due in April-May.

The Congress has already decided to be a part of the INDIA bloc of 28 opposition parties who would put up a united fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and seek to defeat it.

