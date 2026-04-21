Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initially referring to him as a “terrorist,” but later softening his stance and accusing him of “terrorising” political parties and the public by allegedly misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a presser in Chennai alongside AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to the Prime Minister as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP. However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief stated he meant the Prime Minister was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country. “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this… he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties,” Kharge said. He alleged that the Election Commission has become an “extension of the BJP office” and accused the PM of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final stages of the election campaign.