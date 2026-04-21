Kolkata: The Election Commission Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,321 companies of central forces for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections to be held April 29.

Each company of the central force will comprise at least 72 armed personnel, an official said.

“The deployment was planned based on vulnerability assessment and past poll-related inputs to maintain strict vigil,” an official of the West Bengal CEO’s office said.

In the second phase, 142 assemblies will go to the polls.

The central forces, which are under the Union Home Ministry, include personnel from the CRPF, the BSF, the CISF, the ITBP, the SSB, the NSG and the Assam Rifles.

For the first phase of polling in 152 constituencies, the EC has decided to deploy 2,407 companies of central forces.

The official said that South 24 Parganas district will see the highest deployment in the second phase, with a total of 409 companies to be stationed across the Sundarbans, Baruipur and Diamond Harbour police districts.

Kolkata Police jurisdiction will have 273 companies, while Purba Bardhaman will have 260 companies and Hooghly (Rural) 234 companies, he elaborated.

“The police districts of Barasat will have 112 companies, Bongaon 62, and Basirhat 123, while Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate will be allocated 50 companies,” he said.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate is set to receive 160 companies. In Howrah, 147 companies will be deployed in rural areas and 110 under the police commissionerate.

In Nadia district, Krishnanagar will have 158 companies and Ranaghat 127.

Chandannagar Police Commissionerate will see the deployment of 83 companies, while Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate will have 13 companies.

“The Commission has ensured that sensitive areas receive adequate coverage with central forces,” the official added.

Poll panel sources also stated that around 500 companies of central forces will remain stationed in the state even after the completion of polling as part of post-election security arrangements.