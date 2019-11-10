Bhubaneswar: The suspense over a girl being gangraped in a moving car near Bhubaneswar is building up as the police are tightlipped about the girl’s medical report.

The cops say any revelation might hamper the ongoing investigation. That said, according to a source who preferred to remain anonymous, the medical report denies the girl having been gangraped.

Many people, familiar with police investigation into similar cases said, the accused would have been produced in the court already if the medical report had any mention of gangrape. However, he has only been detained by the cops.

A police officer who is privy to the investigation, on conditions of anonymity, said, “The gangrape allegation leveled by the girl lacks veracity. But we are probing to figure out how she fell out of the car.”

The officer added that the cops have investigated the call detail records of the girl and have found out that the girl had spoken to the rape-accused driver several times before the day she boarded his car near Khandagiri square here.

Besides, the girl had accused another person who was in the car of raping her. The identity of that person is yet to be established.

Given the medical report that denies gangrape, the intention of the girl in leveling a gangrape like serious allegation against the car driver and co-passenger, and the identity of the co-passenger in the car are being investigated.

The source suggested that Commissionerate Police DCP is expected to brief the press over the issue later Sunday.

PNN