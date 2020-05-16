Khurda: As many as three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Khurda district Saturday, state information and public relations department said.

District collector Sitanshu Rout declared Nabinabag area in Khurda town a containment zone as a precautionary measure after one of the three fresh cases was learnt to be a resident of the area.

“All the entry and exit points of Nabinabag have been sealed. The municipality will deliver essentials including grocery items and medicines at the doorstep of residents. The entire area will be disinfected and medical checkup of the residents will be done,” Rout informed.

Khurda municipality executive officer Swetapadma Satpathy, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Biswa Ranjan Pati along with other officials have been entrusted with the management of the containment zone.

According to state government data as of Saturday evening, a total of 65 positive cases were reported in the state out of which three are from Khurda district. Of them, one is from Nabinabag area and the other two are from Banpur area.

Of the two Banpur patients, one has a travel history to Surat and the other one had returned from West Bengal.

PNN