Mumbai: ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Kiara Advani, who turned 27 July 31, partied the night away with her family and friends on her special day. Her co-star Shahid Kapoor was among the first ones to arrive for the birthday bash.

Apart from Shahid, Sidharth Malhotra was also seen at Kiara’s birthday bash. Buzz has it that the two have been dating each other; however, both the stars have time and again denied the link-up rumours.

Also close pals, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra posed for shutterbugs at the birthday party. Kiara left the party with Sid.