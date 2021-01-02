Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani and rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra are enjoying their Maldives vacation. Kiara never forgets to stun her fans with pictures. Recently, she shared a picture in a red swimsuit with a bright red sarong, big white sunglasses and a grey headscarf in a tropical forest.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote nothing and just accompanied her post with a leaf icon.

On the other hand, Sidharth is also not behind and has shared photos and videos from the Maldives vacation. The actor shared a video of himself jumping into the pool to wish his fans on New Year. “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone, Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness,” he wrote.

Kiara has shared a photo on her Instagram with fans, in which she is seen wearing a golden backless dress standing on the beach. While sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, “Lookin at you 2021.”

Worth mentioning, the couple Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at Mumbai airport Thursday morning. They arrived at the airport dressed comfortably for their travel.

On professional front, Kiara recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jug Jeeyo. The duo will share screen in Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.