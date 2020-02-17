Mumbai: Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may not have put the ‘officially dating’ stamp on their relationship for the public but the video of the two appearing together constantly wins hearts of many.

In a new clip that is being like by fans of the alleged lovebirds of Bollywood is doing the rounds on social media. The old video surfaces after the two were recently spotted together at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception hosted in Mumbai.

In the video that has surfaced online, Kiara can be seen dressed in a comfy but glamorous off-white, jumpsuit dress while she dances to Bollywood track Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from Coolie No 1 (1995) with Meezaan Jaffery. Later in the video, Kiara is seen grooving to Main Hoon Don from Don (1978) with Sidharth to the dance floor. The two look eased out in each other’s company as they dance the night away.

Kiara Advani is riding the ladder of success slowly and steadily with her impeccable performances over the years. And the actress who is quite a star on social media too, recently left fans drooling over her with a new set of ultra-glamorous pictures that she posted on Instagram.

The pictures feature Kiara slaying in some of the most stylish outfits with her killer posing game right on point, looking dazzling as ever. Well, talking about her work front, Kiara will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxxmi Bomb’.