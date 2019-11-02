Mumbai: Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani, who made her mark with MS Dhoni: The Untold story, has established herself as one of the most sought after actress in a short span of time.

Just a few movies old, Kiara is already in the A-list and has a huge number of offers on her kitty. She has received huge appreciation for her role in Kabir Singh. She was also seen as Sakshi Dhoni in MS Dhoni biopic.

The new B-Twon sensation revealed her thoughts on current cricketers in a very exotic rapid fire round during an interview.

When Kiara was asked about the cricketer with whom she wants to go out for a candle light dinner date, she admitted that Mahi would be perfect one to go out for a dinner, she said, “I don’t know about candle light dinner date but dinner, just dinner since he is married, would probably Mahi so I could know more about him.”

Kiara also said that Virat Kohli is the hottest in a current lot of the cricketers when she was asked about it. She whispered, “Virat Kohli, he is quite hot”. The current Indian skipper is the fittest in the squad and is often in the buzz for his looks among female fan following.

The actress also said that Dhoni has the better ingredients of a husband in the current time from either Bollywood or cricket.