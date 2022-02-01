Malkangiri: Campaigning for three-tier panchayat elections has intensified in Malkangiri district with candidates affiliated to various political parties launching a poster war to draw the attention of the voters, said sources. However, many candidates have illegally engaged minor children in the campaigning.

Children sticking posters and putting up party flags for the candidates of a particular political party at MV-10 village in this district is a case in this point, it is alleged. The rule says that no candidate of any political party or contesting as an independent is allowed to engage children below 18-years of age in the campaigning.

However, several schoolchildren were found engaged by the said party leaders in sticking posters and in putting up banners and party flags. This has sparked resentment as well as surprise among the residents, who claimed that this has revealed the true face of the party which is advocating for development of children and vouching for a transparent government.

Sources said the party leaders have engaged the children in party works by giving them some paltry sum which is highly disappointing.