Bhubaneswar: KIIT DU recently granted a design patent for an innovative device titled ‘Intelligent Sensor Device for Automated Wildlife Monitoring’ The device aims to strengthen non-invasive wildlife monitoring and biodiversity conservation through intelligent sensor-based technology. The project was led by Berhampur RCCF and OFDC Ltd GM Vishwanath Neelannavar.

The patenting process and academic coordination were actively supported by Ipsita Das and Tulishree Pradhan, associate professors at KIIT School of Law. According to the team associated with the project, the device is designed to improve biodiversity tracking and wildlife observation while minimising human interference in natural habitats. The technology is smarter, less intrusive, and more effective for monitoring biodiversity in the field. The conceptualisation and visualisation of the project were carried out at Forest Innovation Cell under the Office of RCCF, Berhampur, a successful collaboration between forest authorities and academic researchers.

The initiative combined field-level conservation requirements with technological expertise to create a smarter and less intrusive system for wildlife monitoring. The patent grant is the culmination of extensive experimentation, prototype development, and collaborative discussions focused on integrating technology with practical conservation needs. The achievement also underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in transforming field-based ideas into protected intellectual property with real-world environmental applications.