Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day with a special commemorative lecture and the presentation of the KIIT Lifetime Achievement Award to four distinguished global leaders.

The awardees this year were John Oppenheimer, Founder and Chairman of Columbia Hospitality (USA); Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thero, Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo; KN Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd and Director on the Board of Press Trust of India; and Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, Master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of Ripa International Center, Switzerland. In his address, John Oppenheimer expressed deep admiration for the institution.

Calling the campus “beyond imagination,” he said his visit left him profoundly moved. Encouraging students, he remarked, “Don’t underestimate the contributions you are making to society. You have the opportunity to serve your communities, your country and the world in a significant way.” Kumar described KIIT as “more than a story of institutions; it is a story of vision.” Drawing from over four decades in journalism, he emphasised that while the media landscape has evolved rapidly, the core principles of truth, credibility, verification and ethical storytelling remain unchanged.

“Virtue belongs to those who combine technology with integrity,” he said, adding that journalism in a democracy must keep public debate informed and free from manipulation. He encouraged students to practice responsible citizen journalism and to “stay curious, value credibility and build resilience.” Rinpoche reflected on humility and compassion as the essence of true success. “Many reach success, but very few remain humble. To me, that is true success,” he said.

Speaking on practical compassion, he emphasized that it does not require complex philosophical or academic learning, but simply the ability to feel for others. Recalling his grandmother’s words, he added, “By giving, you never become poor. Those who do not give remain perpetually poor. Poverty is in the mind.” KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta reflected on KIIT’s journey, which began with quiet determination and a bold dream.

He credited the institution’s achievements to the collective efforts of its staff and students across KIIT, KISS and KIMS, stating, “Whatever we have achieved belongs to them. This is their success.”