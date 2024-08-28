Bhubaneswar: The Wetlands for LiFE Media Students Engagement Programme, held recently at the KIIT School of Mass Communication (KIITSMC), brought together media professionals, environmental experts, and conservationists to explore the role of media in promoting wetland conservation. Organised by the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), in collaboration with KIIT University and GIZ India, the two-day workshop was aimed at enhancing the understanding and communication skills of media personnel regarding the importance of wetlands, particularly Chilika Lake, a vital ecosystem in the state. The inaugural session was graced by distinguished speakers, including Chilika Development Authority senior scientific officer RN Samal, KIITSMC director general Himansu Shekhar Khatua and Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty. Director of CMS programme Annu Anand emphasised the critical role of media in environmental conservation and associate professor Rajeev Kumar Panda, in his welcome speech referred the wetland as the kidney of the ecosystem.

In his address, Mohanty said, “Media has the power to shape public perception and drive action. Through initiatives like this, we are equipping journalists with the knowledge and tools to make a real difference in environmental conservation.” Khatua highlighted the KIIT Green Initiative by founder Achyuta Samanta to control environmental pollution and create a healthy environment in and around the institution. The workshop featured technical sessions on various topics, including the mystery and beauty of wetlands, environment journalism, and storytelling techniques.