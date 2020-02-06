Dhenkanal: Kapilas zoo authorities changed the name of the killer tusker from ‘Bahubali’ to ‘Rakes’ Wednesday. Since the elephant had created havoc in ‘Rakas’ reserve forest in Talcher area, it was named after the name of the reserve forest.

According to Kapilas ranger Darshania Bhoi, the tusker’s new name has been recorded in the zoo registrar. Kartik, Uma, Chandu and Hero are the four other jumbos the zoo has and these animals have already acclimatised themselves to the zoo climate.

Rakes who had earned a bad name in border areas of Talcher and Parjang, had been creating havoc for a period of time before it was shifted to the zoo. As many as 16 people were killed in elephant attacks in that area.

It being aggressive in nature, shifting to the zoo was also an elephantine task for the forest department. They could make it possible after tranquilising it.

Now, Rakes is at the rescue centre in the zoo. Since Rakes’ arrival at the zoo, it has kept the zoo authorities on their toes. It has already broken three chains. Now it is being tied with a comparatively stronger chain and a trench has been dug up around the rescue centre. For its aggressive nature, it had initially been called by ‘Bahubali’.

To tame aggressive Rakes is nothing but a challenge for the zoo authorities, local people said.

