Sundargarh: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report (ATR) from Sundargarh District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police regarding the murder of five members of a nomadic family.

The incident occurred on the night of October 29, 2024, in Sundargarh district, where five members of a nomadic family were killed, and five others were allegedly kidnapped.

Acting on a petition filed by civil rights advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel issued the order Monday. Tripathy alleged that the victims, part of a group of approximately 20 family members residing in tents in Karamdihi village, were attacked while they were asleep.

The family, seasonal visitors selling plastic mats, was reportedly targeted due to an illicit relationship involving one of the injured individuals. The kidnapped persons reportedly include the injured man’s second wife and four children.

The incident, according to the complaint, underscores the systemic marginalisation of Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) and calls out the alleged inaction of both the Odisha government and Central authorities, framing it as a violation of human rights.

Tripathy urged the NHRC to conduct a thorough investigation, gather updated data, implement targeted policies, and ensure justice and protection of the rights of the DNT community. “The allegations, prima facie, indicate serious violations of the human rights of the victims,” observed the NHRC Bench, chaired by Priyank Kanoongo.

The commission has taken cognizance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The Registry has been directed to issue notices to Sundargarh District Magistrate and SP, instructing them to investigate the allegations and submit an ATR.

