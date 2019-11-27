Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that she has contributed to the majority of nudity on Instagram.

In an interview with The Cut, Kim shared how being a sex symbol can be complicated and why her husband Kanye West is affected by her dressing style, reports metro.co.uk.

She said: “I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

However, she has “kind of had this awakening myself”.

“I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that,” Kim added.