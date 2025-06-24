When kindness backfires—literally! A viral video doing the rounds on social media has left netizens both shocked and amused.

Watch the viral video here:

Karam Karne Jata Hoon Kand Ho jata hai🙂 pic.twitter.com/WCLLr1wESo — बाबा ट्विटर वाले (@Babaxwale) June 22, 2025

The video starts with a peaceful scene by a riverside. A bull is seen standing calmly. A man walks up to it and pats its back, seemingly as a friendly gesture. It all looks gentle and innocent at first.

But there’s something stuck between the bull’s horns. Spotting it, the man moves closer to pull it out, likely to free the animal from discomfort. What happens next turns the moment from sweet to shocking.

As soon as the man removes the object, the bull suddenly turns aggressive. Perhaps it didn’t realise the man was helping. Or maybe it felt threatened.

The bull swings its horns with force. First, it taps the man in the chest. The man doesn’t flinch and stays put, still calm. But the bull wasn’t done.

In the next moment, it throws its head again—this time lifting the man off the ground. He flies into the air and lands straight in the river.

Spectators gasp in shock. The man appears to be mildly injured, but thankfully, he gets up after the fall.

The video has gone viral not just for the unexpected action but also for the way nature can turn wild even in the middle of a kind act.

PNN