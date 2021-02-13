Sajanagarh: A fierce wild battle between a mongoose and a king cobra was witnessed at Panchalingeswar forest in Balasore district Saturday.

The hissing sound got some passersby attracted to the spot. The onlookers were dumbfounded at what they saw and started capturing the rarest of the rare fight on their mobile phones without losing any moment. The way the arch-enemies were fighting gave a thrilling experience to the onlookers.

Each time the most venomous snake was trying to strike the mongoose with its fangs, the latter which is known for its agility managed to duck its body with lightning speed. But the reptile could not save itself from being attacked by the mongoose. It continued for more than half an hour.

And, finally, it was the king cobra which had to flee the battleground.

Later, on being informed local tourist guide Manoranjan Das reached the spot and rescued the badly wounded snake. He handed it over to the Kuladiha forest department. After treating it, they released it in its natural habitat again.