Harish Barthwal

The current scenario of material ambitions and show of ostentations driving people offers unending opportunities for the market to flourish and eventually acquire a commanding position. The market just does not suggest but gives no option, so you buy the products and services on the platter. The affluent, die-hard market forces expand their coverage and influence the corporate world and the governments in having policies suiting their designs. World over, capitalist forces exploiting the human urge to acquire ad infinitum are impinging not only on our lifestyle but also the core beliefs, the environment as also the ages old religious practices.

The other day, my friend happened to be in a meeting of real estate players in Delhi-NCR. The agenda was, working on a new, twin strategy to tide over the already dwindling property business exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. One, to impress and elicit the nod of residents of up to 4-storied complexes that a replaced multi-storied structure with more unit space, parking and cash incentive shall be a win-win affair; two, media may be anyway taken into confidence to spread the word that conversion of existing residential complexes to high rise complexes is the only feasible modality to cope with burgeoning housing problem. In their plan, the builder doubles the number of floors, with ownership of the extra floors created, and mints money. Once the plan is through, imagine the possible damage to the environment with Delhi already in seismically risk zone.

Under the guise of treating the customer as God, as the buzzword goes, basic humanity towards customers is missing. Ask for a particular brand of detergent, cooking appliance, electric fan or whatever. Rather than informing that desired brand is available next shop, the shopkeeper shall count a hundred benefits of the brand in his stock and demerits of your choice. In their sheer profiteering pursuit, marketers have no compunction at playing havoc with the health of gullible people as witnessed in prompt caesareans without wait that fetch huge income, unwanted diagnosis and avoidable surgeries. Recall, what the attending doctor assesses promptly, especially in private hospitals when a patient approaches him: health condition of the patient or the quantum of cash the party can shell out? It is fine if one is covered by insurance, else depositing the advance is a condition. In either case a bunch of papers are marked with dotted lines to be signed – a travesty of ‘informed consent’. Where are the choices?

The marketing people – that includes taxi and auto rickshaw drivers just outside railway stations, hawkers on streets, agents in wholesale markets, looking at you as currency all try to catch you physically compromising your privacy and cool. You don’t want probiotic curd, but the nearby store has none else, again no option! In availing internet services you have to choose either of a couple of devils. At times, to attract more customers one will reduce the tariff or offer a new attractive plan, soon the others shall follow suit. As for improvement in services the customer is back to square root one: call dropping, no signal, heavy congestion. You are rendered a captive.

It is to secure rights to the customer who pays that World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated annually on 15 March around the world. Organised by Consumers International, an independent body founded in 1960, it was initiated on the inspiration of US President John F. Kennedy. In India, the Consumer Protection Act 1986 gives rights to choose the product, protected from hazardous goods, etc. The idea being, the customer should know what products and services one actually needs, the ingredients contained and modalities and also whether these are made ethically. About 40 per cent of all plastic is used in packaging and dumped after single use. Over 8 million tons of plastic enters our oceans every year and by 2050, our oceans shall have more plastic than fish. Considering rampant use of plastics in our everyday life jeopardising health of people globally, particularly its carcinogenic nature, this year’s theme of World Consumer Rights Day is, Tackling Plastic Pollution. Though highly useful material in our daily life, single-use plastic is impacting our ecosystems, and threatening human health. The year’s campaign seeks to raise awareness to adopt and promote more sustainable practices.

Choice in products and services, an important component of consumerism, is replete with implications; unfortunately it is choice that is the first casualty in the market. The foods, medicines we take, products and services we use in our homes and workplaces have specific consequences. “Our personal consumer choices have ecological, social and spiritual consequences. It’s time to re-examine our deeply held notions that underlie our lifestyles,” said Canadian environmental activist David Suzuki. Apropos of the nature of toys flooding the children’s segment that are becoming passion for young children, the impact of mechanism of these toys on the psyche of children is for anyone to see.

Unsure of what one actually needs, most people are obsessed with acquiring more and more that is well fanned by the marketers. Learning to retain the essentials is the key to blissful living. Those with long-term vision advocate for adopting minimalist approach in consumerism including the food we take; the basic premise is, we don’t need a lot to live well. It is often said that more people today die of overeating and associated complications than starvation. Acquisitions of previous generation are a formidable problem for most youngsters. The minimalist concept is also in keeping with ancient Indian values. After all, isn’t life a balance between what to hold on and what to let go?

The writer is a blogger who writes on social, health and self-help issues.