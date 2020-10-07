Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 167 all out in exactly 20 overs in their IPL-13 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here Wednesday. The two-time winners of the IPL rode on a brilliant knock by Rahul Tripathi (81, 51b, 8×4, 3×6) to post a fighting total with all the other batsmen failing to come to the party. Had it not been for Rahul Tripathi, the Knights would have folded below the 150-run mark properly.

With the big guns Shubman Gill (11), Nitish Rana (8), Eoin Morgan (7) and Andre Russell (2) failing to fire, it was left to Tripathi to carry the battle single-handedly to CSK. He finally fell to Dwayne Bravo caught by Shane Watson at short third-man. He played with his usual panache, hitting shots to all parts of the park.

Pacers Sam Curran (2/26), Shardul Thakur (2/28) and Dwayne Bravo and leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2/25) bowled well for CSK and they were instrumental in reining in the KKR innings which at one point of time looked like going past the 180-mark.

On such a wicket, CSK shouldn’t have much of a problem in running down the target. With Watson back in form and Faf du Plessis in good nick, it should be a problem for CSK. However, stranger things have happened in cricket and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik will certainly hope for a miracle.

Brief scores: KKR 167 for 9 (Rahul Tripathi 81, Dwayne Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, Sam Curran 2/26, Shardul Thakur 2/28).