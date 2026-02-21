New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has committed a “big sin” against the country by deploying its youth wing workers to hold a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Terming the protest as “shameful”, Rijiju alleged that the Congress youth wing’s protest was not a mistake but a well-thought-out conspiracy by the party to attack India.

The Congress committed a “big sin against the country” by deploying its youth wing to hold a protest at the AI Summit, he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“Congress using youths to defame the country, there could be nothing more shameful than this,” he said.

Rijiu said while the entire country is condemning what the Congress did at the summit, the party and its leaders remain unapologetic.

“When India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and Congress become sad. Congress leaders and workers keep hatching conspiracy round the clock to defame India,” the BJP leader said.

“I want to ask Congress, when will you stop indulging in anti-national acts?” he added.

A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel.