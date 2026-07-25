New Delhi: After Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as the Union Education Minister, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju praised his journey in public service, terming it as a “testament to lifelong engagement with student welfare”.

Submitting his resignation Saturday, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students’ future.

Taking to social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju said: “True leadership is measured over decades and Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare.”

Union Minister Rijiju added: “Having worked alongside him (Dharmendra Pradhan) in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India’s education ecosystem and keeping our millions of young students at the centre of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance & he embraced it with courage & clear vision.”

Rijiju thanked Pradhan for his “relentless service” towards the nation.

“Dharmendra ji, thank you for your relentless service, your commitment to reforms & your contribution to building a stronger India. I wish you the very best as you continue to serve the nation with the same conviction and sincerity!” the Union Minister said.

Pradhan’s resignation comes amid the nationwide protests demanding strict action against the paper leaks and exam irregularities, and the Education Minister’s resignation citing accountability.

In his letter, Pradhan said, “For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation.”

“I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth. Realising the dreams of India’s young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership,” he added.

Pradhan also said that as soon as the irregularities regarding the NEET-UG examination came to light, the government, taking immediate cognisance of the matter, handed the investigation over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination.

Additionally, the former Union Education Minister said that a decision was made to conduct the NEET-UG exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year.