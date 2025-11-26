Mumbai: Hindi film industry actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is all geared up for the second instalment of his superhit movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 dropped on the internet this afternoon, and ever since then, it has taken the internet by storm. The trailer is an amalgamation of drama, emotions, crisp punchlines, chaos, beauty, glamour and top-notch comedy.

It also gives a peek into the character’s world and how he gets stuck in multiple marriages. Viewers can see Kapil Sharma landing himself getting married to 4 women, at different stages of life, all hailing from different religions and cultures.

The trailer starts with Kapil explaining to a church priest how a simple plan to marry his beloved turned into a comedy of errors, landing him with three wives from three different religions. The rest is a whirlwind of chaos, humour, and unexpected twists.

While dropping the trailer on social media, Kapil wrote, “4 wives…. !! Don’t try this at home; this stunt is performed by our expert. #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 In Cinemas on 12th December 2025.”

The trailer gives a glimpse of the late star Asrani, who passed away in October this year. Fans were quick enough to notice him and commented on how they have been missing the late star. The movie marks Asrani’s last movie.

The movie, along with Kapil Sharma stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles. In supporting roles, the movie stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens December 12, 2025.

