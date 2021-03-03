Mumbai: Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have announced that they are expecting their first child in August 2021.

“You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’. Coming Soon .. #august2021#sukishkababy,” Kishwer wrote on Instagram, along with a picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Suyyash also shared a similar picture and captioned it: “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “baबाँ“ (@suyyashrai)

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly called as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010. The two got married in 2016.