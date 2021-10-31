Dubai: The much-vaunted Indian batting line-up failed to deliver the goods against a tight and disciplined New Zealand bowling attack in the Super 12 match here Sunday. In the end, India could only manage in their 110 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. It looks that the chances of qualifying for the semifinals now depend entirely on the hands of the bowlers. If India lose the game, it means that the doors to the last four stage would be closed unless something miraculous happens.

Agreed, the pitch was slow and stroke-making was difficult on the Dubai Cricket Stadium pitch. However, it must be stated that the Indian batsmen did not apply themselves in a proper manner. They went for too many big shots and in the process perished in the deep. Only some late-order hitting by Ravindra Jadeja (26 n o, 19b, 2×4, 1×6) and Hardik Pandya (23, 24b, 1×4) enabled India go past the three figure mark.

Quite a few batters – KL Rahul (18), Rohit Sharma (14) and Rishabh Pant (12) got starts and then perished to shots they could have avoided. Rahul was caught at the deep square-leg boundary trying to hit Tim Southee out of the park. Rohit, trying to hit a rank long-hop bowled by Ish Sodhi failed to time his shot and was caught by Martin Guptill running in from long-on. Pant on the other hand, went for wild slog against Adam Milne and saw his castle disturbed. Finally, Kohli, who never looked like settling down, tried a slog-sweep Sodhi only to top- edge the ball. He was easily caught by Trent Boult at long-on.

It was Jadeja’s effort to take India past the 100-run mark. The left-hander after surviving a leg-before appeal off the first ball that he faced from Milne, took 11 runs off the Southee over including a six which helped India at least have something to bowl with.

It was clear that the Kiwis were the side that better adjusted to the conditions. Every bowler was spot on with Boult (3/20) and Sodhi (2/17) outstanding. Boult has always caused havoc in the Indian ranks whenever the two sides have played in an ICC trophy game and Sunday was no exception. After getting Ishan Kishan (4) early on, he sent back Pandya and Shardul Thakur (0) in the 19th over of the Indian innings.

These two bowlers were well-supported by Adam Milne (1/23) and Tim Southee (1/26). Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was also outstanding going for just 15 runs in his four overs even though he did not get a wicket. Mind you he bowled in the power play overs also.

Brief scores: India 110 for 7 (Ravindra Jadeja 26 n o, Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17). New Zealand to bat.