Southampton: Kyle Jamieson (5/31) continued his love affair with the Indian team, tormenting the star-studded line-up with disconcerting bounce and swing as New Zealand bowled out the opposition for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship final here Sunday. At tea, the Kiwis were firmly in control progressing to 36 without loss. Openers Devon Conway (18 batting) and Tom Latham (17 batting) negotiated the Indian pace attack pretty well. It was clear that the series against England was paying off.

However, it was 6’ 8” inch tall Jamieson, who after last year’s series in New Zealand, once again turned into a nightmare for the Indian batsmen. He got India skipper Virat Kohli (44) who failed to add to his overnight score with a ball that moved in to trap the batsman in front. The door had been opened for New Zealand and they took full advantage of it. Jamieson then got rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant (four) having the left-hander caught behind.

The overcast conditions made batting difficult and the likes of Jamieson, Trent Boult (2/47) and Neil Wagner (2/40) indulged in a ‘who blinks first’ game with the Indian batters and came out trumps with some incisive seam, swing and short pitched bowling.

Once the 61-run stand with Kohli had ended, Rahane (49, 117b,5×4) sensed that the scoreboard needed a move on and started playing a few shots. But perhaps, the milestone was working on his mind and despite playing a mistimed pull-shot one ball earlier, Wagner with his signature short ball prevented him from reaching a well-deserved fifty.

Rahane’s disappointment was evident as he fell into the trap to play the pull-shot despite knowing that Wagner had kept a deep fine leg and long leg for the shot. His pull didn’t have the elevation as Wagner hurried him with the ball climbing on him sharply and Latham took a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin (22, 27 balls) threw his bat around and got some useful runs but was never going to last long as Tim Southee (22-6-64-1) took care of him just before lunch break.

Post lunch break, Jamieson removed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries but Mohammed Shami prevented him from completing a hat-trick.

Brief scores: India 217 (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Kyle Jamieson 5/31); New Zealand 36 for no loss (Tea score).

Caption

Prized catch: Kyle Jamieson successful appeals Sunday for a leg before decision against Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Ageas Bowl in Southampton