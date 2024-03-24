Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s four-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.

According to an IPL statement, Rana breached the rules under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct Saturday.

“He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences,” the statement said.

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could be the 22-year-old’s celebration following Mayank Agarwal’s wicket.

After dismissing Agarwal in the sixth over, Rana walked in front of the SRH opener and blew him a flying kiss.

“Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” said the IPL statement.

“Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Rana kept his calm and defended 13 runs in the last over to give KKR a winning start to the season.

PTI