It’s Athiya Shetty’s birthday today and the actress has been revelling in all the love coming her way from friends and fans alike. Among the many winsome birthday wishes that came her way, was one from her rumoured cricketer beau, KL Rahul.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the hunk, who has been rumoured to be in a low-key relationship with the starlet, posted a loved-up picture and simply captioned it as “Happy Birthday” with a monkey emoji.

The photo, presumably taken at a cafe, sees Rahul having eyes only for Athiya as she has a hearty laugh. This picture of just the two together comes just a month after they sent fans and the media into overdrive after they were spotted on a dinner date in the city. Although the rumoured love birds have long had fans on couple’s watch, photos like these never made their way online, until now.

Earlier, there were reports that KL Rahul was dating actresses Sonal Chauhan, Sonam Bajwa and Nidhi Aggerwal. However, all the three denied the rumours and said that Rahul was just a friend.

Munna Michael fame Nidhi had revealed that she is just a friend with Rahul as he also hails from Bangalore.