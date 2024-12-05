Adelaide: India skipper Rohit Sharma said he will bat “somewhere in the middle-order” in the day/night Test against Australia starting here Friday, allowing K L Rahul to continue in the opening slot.

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 as he and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal combined for a 201-run opening stand during the second innings of the first Test in Perth, which India won by 295 runs.

“KL will open the innings and I will play somewhere in the middle. Not easy for me but it’s the best for the team,” Rohit told reporters on the eve of the second Test.

Rohit is returning to the side after a short paternity break for the birth of his son.