The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision suspend the No.1 all-rounder of the world Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan for two years (suspended to one) has stunned the entire sports fraternity in the sub-continent. Shakib Al Hasan is not just very popular in Bangladesh, but also in India because of his IPL exploits. Hence the cricketer being banned for not informing the ICC about his contact with a renowned bookie has shocked all and sundry.

Shakib Al Hasan has been in the news for various controversies in the past. However, no one had ever doubted his integrity. Now, however, questions will certainly be raised once the all-rounder returns to the game.

But then who is this bookie for whom Shakib has been suspended from the game. According to ICC, the bookie’s name is Deepak Agarwal who currently resides in Dubai, but is originally from Haryana. And lo behold, Deepak Agarwal also has a registered cricket academy in Rohtak. However, for the past six months it has remained closed due to lack of funds.

Well Deepak Agarwal grabbed eyeballs due to his suspicious activities during a league match at Abu Dhabi a few years back. The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) started monitoring Deepak’s activities and this is how it came to know about the frequent calls between him and Shakib Al Hasan.

According to the ICC, Deepak started his cricket betting activities in Haryana about five years back. However, as it did not turn out profitable for him, he shifted base to Dubai. But then the ICC believes that Deepak Agarwal works for a Gwalior-based bookie and doesn’t have an organisation of his own. Incidentally the ICC ACU is also closely monitoring the Gwalior person.

Deepak’s main job is to keep in touch with cricketers and extract vital information from them like team formation, condition of the pitch, etc… And he did not target top cricketers only; he was involved in matches of the smallest leagues in the cricket world across the sub-continent.

Deepak usually put up a front as a recruiter of players for various clubs. He used to tempt them with lucrative sums to play for different teams in tournaments like the Bangladesh Premier League and T20 events across Sri Lanka, Pakistan and even the Middle East. Once he managed to get the trust of the cricketers, crucial information always was easy to acquire.

ICC has said that Shakib Al Hasan first came in contact with Deepak in 2017 during the Bangladesh Premier League. The all-rounder was then playing for Dhaka Dynamites. The bookie managed to get Shakib’s phone number from a close acquaintance of the player. Deepak’s first message to Shakib was a congratulatory one regarding the player’s performance in a League game.

The next time Deepak contacted Shakib was in January 2018. Bangladesh had then hosted Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka for a tri-series. Shakib was adjudged man of the series and Deepak again congratulated Shakib over phone. ICC has also said that immediately after that message, Shakib maintained regular contact with Deepak.

After three-four messages, Deepak one day asked Shakib whether he would like to start work immediately or wait till the IPL. In 2018, Shakib Al Hasan represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. Prior to one of the group games, Deepak wanted some specific information from Shakib. However, the player texted back that he would first like to meet Deepak face to face. However, the meeting never materialised.

Shakib, when he was questioned by the ICC ACU revealed that he did not pass any information regarding any game to the bookie. He also said that he has not accepted any money from Deepak. However, his failure to intimate the ICC about the exchange of messages and the approach made by the bookie led to Shakib’s temporary suspension.

Sources have said that Deepak Agarwal regularly travels to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India during tournaments and bilateral or tri-series. However, he rarely is seen on the ground. He prefers to operate from his hideout over the phone. According to the ICC, the bookie frequently changes his numbers and uses four mobile phones.